LaRose has a point ...
It’s 14 months before Ohio’s statewide elections for such offices as governor and secretary of state — two key races that surely will be closely watched. But campaigning is well underway already, including in northwest Ohio.
On Wednesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, visited a farm in the Archbold area and attended a campaign fundraiser in Sherwood. And during an interview with The Crescent-News he noted the contentious — and often false information — that has been surrounding elections.
He told this newspaper that he believes there is plenty of inaccurate information about elections coming from both sides of the political divide — Republicans and Democrats alike. In fact, his potential opponent in November 2022 — Democrat Chelsea Clark — already has accused LaRose of the usual questionable things we’ve been hearing from the left, such as supposed “voter suppression.”
LaRose doesn’t seem too surprised by this, but he does raise a valid point that the overblown claims — from both sides — erode election confidence. Ohio’s elections, in fact, seem to be doing fine.
