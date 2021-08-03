Spending to oblivion ...
If you take a drive around northwest Ohio you doubtlessly will see a lot of road work and some pretty decent infrastructure. To be sure, there are plenty of projects for government to spend money on to improve the road system, but in Washington, D.C., measured fiscal restraint is a thing of the past, especially when there are political points to be scored.
Take the so-called $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill now pending in the U.S. Senate.
To understand how monstrous this bill is, consider that it runs for 2,702 pages. This is twice as long as the Leo Tolstoy novel “War and Peace,” which often is referenced when imparting light-hearted criticism about a lengthy literary production.
It leaves little to the imagination when assessing how many U.S. senators have read this bill or will do so. That’s hardly the most alarming thing about the legislation, however. More disconcerting is that Republicans who consider themselves conservatives — including Ohio’s own Rob Portman — helped allow debate to go forward on this bill.
Disconcerting is how flippant spending like this is being accepted by Democrats, some Republicans and many Americans as perfectly acceptable. That’s no doubt because it’s been done several times in the past 18 months without a devastating consequence yet. This is miles and miles from the Budget Control Act of 2011 which didn’t do much, but at least set fiscal restraint goals for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.