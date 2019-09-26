Desensitizing politics ...
If nothing else, the ongoing effort by some Democrats to impeach President Trump, discredit him or achieve whatever the goal may be, probably has had a desensitizing impact on Americans about the political process generally. This is regrettable in that it no doubt has turned off many to politics at a key time for our nation.
In fairness, Republicans engaged in similar tactics in years past with Democratic presidents. However, there is much debate about whether the present president actually has broken any laws as indicated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She said this week that Trump is making “lawlessness a virtue,” which is quite a claim.
While all of this unfolds, this newspaper will reiterate a concern that still appears to be on no one’s radar — the culture of spending and borrowing in Washington, D.C. that some in both parties seem to hold in no regard.
Every 32 seconds, the national debt increases by about $1 million, and now totals $22.6 trillion. Why isn’t that actual issue — as opposed to those based on innuendo, political posturing or just general pettiness — not front page news?
