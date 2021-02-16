Giving people a choice ...
Legislation recently introduced in the Ohio House that would give property owners more say in wind and solar farms is a good, timely idea. The bill is a companion to Ohio Senate Bill 52, and would alow a public referendum option at the ballotbox.
This doubtlessly will be opposed by those who support green energy. But if past opposition to windfarms in Van Wert County is any indication, there will be support for the bills in both Statehouse chambers.
Interest in establishing solar farms in northwest Ohio — by leasing land from property owners — is on the increase. One company is planning a solar field near Mark Center while another company is exploring options.
A couple of things are worth noting in this debate: these energy sources, while noble, only supplement the energy needed to make our industries hum, and they are largely subsidized by government tax credits. So, their efficiency is a valid question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.