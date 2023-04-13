On Friday, students at Four County Career near Archbold will participate in “Local Government Day” in an effort to expose kids to government functions at the most basic level. This will include participation by local government officials who carry on tasks every day that many people — particularly school-age children — may not have that much knowledge about.
From the perspective of a newspaper — familiar with such things because reporting on government actions is central to what we do — the misunderstandings about government functions can be eye-opening. This doubtlessly wasn’t as big a concern years ago as it is today in the internet age when frivolities have increased by leaps and bounds.
Add to that the natural tendency of youth — as in years gone by — to gravitate away from such heady things as local government functions and, perhaps, the lack of instruction on such operations, and students may know very little about the level of public service that is most accessible to them.
Changing this would require a number of different things to happen, but Four County Career Center’s “Local Government Day” is one good idea to acquaint students with these vital functions. Unfortunately, government functions at all levels continue to grow, but at least at the local level it’s the form of government that is most responsive, and in some cases, most important to citizens.
