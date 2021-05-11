A good start ...
Generally speaking, Saturday’s Lilac Festival in downtown Defiance seems to have been a considerable success. Not only was the weather cooperative — temperatures were cool while skies were sunny — but a good size crowd attended the event.
Kirstie Mack, the director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which brought this 16th annual event together, was pleasantly surprised by the turnout, estimating that perhaps 1,200 were on hand when the event got underway Saturday morning. A couple things became clear from this.
One is that, as in the past, Defiance still loves its outdoor events and will attend them when the weather cooperates.
Second, many people apparently are going to welcome these events in the wake of 2020, in which so many were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Communities and counties all across northwest Ohio are hoping for a return of their annual events this year, and things are progressing in that direction. In Defiance’s case, major events like the jazz festival, fireworks and ribfest are all in the planning stage and poised for a comeback this year.
The early indicators are a positive sign in suggesting that many people are ready to participate in these events and help return to something more normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.