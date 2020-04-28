‘Election Day?’ ...
So, today is “Election Day” in Ohio. But it’s probably safe to say that it doesn’t feel that way for most people.
There are of course several reasons for that — it’s late in the month as opposed to the traditional first Tuesday after the first Monday, there’s been no discernible recent campaigning in what already was a fairly light slate of candidates and issues, and — the biggest difference — no one is going to the polls today.
The government’s response to the coronavirus has changed life as we know it — hopefully temporarily — and placed burdens on many segments of the population. Among those are the officials in each county who run our elections.
They have been working overtime since the March 17 primary was postponed to process ballot applications and send out absentee ballots in the mail. Today is the day those ballots will be counted and the results announced — at least that’s the plan. But as we should know by now many things once unexpected can happen.
Whether today’s proceedings can go off without a great number of problems remains to be seen. Certainly, elections officials are doing the best they can to carry this election forward and deserve recognition for working tirelessly under the directives handed down from the state. It also is possible that there could be legal challenges once the results are known.
So, we appreciate the hard work of all elections officials and workers, and wish them luck today in what are challenging times for everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.