Changed times ...
As the coronvirus situation continues, many people are finding their lives changed in ways that they had not thought possible only recently. A burgeoning new one is the way in which public meetings are conducted.
In efforts to contain the potential spread of the virus, some of these meetings already are being conducted by teleconferencing, while others have been postponed. But because the business of local public bodies is essential and must go on, they will have to find creative ways to conduct their meetings.
All are required to comply with a govenment measure in Ohio to limit gatherings to 10 people or less. As such, public meetings that are held in person are supposed to keep distances of at least six feet among participants.
Defiance City Council is being asked tonight to approve an ordinance that would suspend temporarily the public’s right to attend its meetings. And if 10 people are in the room, the press can’t be, although officials have promised that if DCTV channel 5 can’t broadcast the meeting — thus allowing public access — they won’t be held. That’s a sensible step, given the transparency guarantees which hold governments accountable to the people.
These times, no doubt, will be memorable for many reasons, but in many ways they also will be forgettable.
