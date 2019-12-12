Real economic news ...
What is the big news of the day? There is really no correct answer to this question, and the validity of the answers doubtlessly will be judged heavily by who’s doing the asking.
For example, those inclined to opposition to President Trump may say the impeachment proceedings against him — orchestrated by House Democrats — are a big deal that deserve greater attention.
We won’t get bogged down into the details of the impeachment effort, other than to say that a clear-cut offense seems to be lacking. And we already are very familiar with the disdain that exists for Trump. From that, it’s not a stretch to characterize this effort as nothing more than an extension of partisan politics, which given the times isn’t particularly surprising.
For those not really paying much attention to the impeachment effort — and polls suggest they are many — the bigger news may be the performance of the economy.
By many metrics it’s doing quite well, and its performance surely has been underreported by a national news media that has no interest in promoting any good news that reflects well upon Trump.
With a strong jobs report for November, U.S. unemployment has now dropped to 3.5%, which for all practical purposes represents full employment, at least for those who want to find a job. It’s a figure that has eclipsed a 50-year low.
Assuming that the economy continues chugging away, how big a story will this be months from now when the 2020 presidential campaign heats up?
Certainly, Trump and his supporters will make this a strong part of their re-election effort. Indeed, political campaigns for state and federal office often live or die upon the performance of the economy. Whether that is fair or not is another question, but it’s often the simple reality.
For example, in this case, the rate began dropping before Trump took office — when President Obama was still in office — but where it will be next November may be the only thing that really matters, regardless of how the House impeachment process turns out.
