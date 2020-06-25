Interesting ideas ...
Defiance’s downtown area has been the subject of many conversations and local government initiative through the years. The question for several decades — given changes that many communities’ downtowns have experienced since about the 1980s — is how can things be improved?
The mayor’s office and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) have been constant promoters of the downtown in recent years. They have done a good job of putting together events such as the annual ribfest and lilac festival to give the downtown annual attractions that bring people in.
Now the city is planning to clear some buildings just south of the Maumee River bridge (on the west side of Clinton in the 100 block) for riverfront enhancement, and is proposing to add a bicycle lane and buffer zone between there and Triangle Park. The cost of those two projects would be covered primarily with grant funds.
The first project should be beneficial to the city’s riverfront plans generally. The second is intriguing as well, but it does raise concern.
Clinton’s four vehicle lanes between Second Street and Triangle Park, for example, would be reduced to three lanes, which might cause traffic issues at peak times. While the project would create a trendy downtown, possibly slow down traffic and reduce truck volumes, it’s unclear how much of a draw the new arrangement would be. However, the idea deserves study, and the public’s input would be welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.