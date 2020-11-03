The odd economy ...
If you’ve read about the U.S. economy’s latest third quarter numbers you read something you’ve never read before. That’s because the figure for gross domestic product growth — the main indicator of the economy’s performance — was record-setting, with growth of 33.1% in the third quarter.
Most of that of course reflects the comeback from dismal economic numbers earlier in the year when the government’s response to the coronavirus situation was having such a large impact.
Some of the anti-Trump crowd was quick to discredit or dismiss the latest figure, but who saw this number coming?
Released last week as Americans prepared to vote for president, or had just finished voting for that office, the figure is good news for the economy, and suggests that the traditional American values of hard work and perseverance are still there.
It’s good to know when the country’s future in so many areas remains in question. We’ll see how today’s vote adds to that story.
