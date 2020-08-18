An odd campaign ...
If you are reading this, chances are you probably have a pretty clear idea about who you’re going to support for president this fall. As a reader, you likely have been keeping track of the political landscape for some time and, perhaps, taken an active part in it. In fact, you may have made up your mind a long time ago about this election.
But what about those who haven’t taken a big interest, may only be marginally informed or haven’t made up their minds yet about who they’ll support for president? For the undecided — if they exist in large numbers for this most contentious election — making up their minds might be somewhat difficult.
For one thing, mainstream national media sources have become increasingly biased in recent years. Add to that the lack of any real campaigning during the coronavirus remediation period.
That may increase the value of the three presidential debates scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. They figure to add an interesting element to what has been one odd presidential campaign.
