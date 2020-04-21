A little improvisation ...

Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention. And while that is true in many instances, improvisation certainly can be the result too.

Doubtlessly, there is a lot of that going on as we work our way through the coronavirus situation, which has had many obvious impacts and some future, incalculable ones as well.

Closed churches are one consequence of the stay-at-home order, but most congregations have responded with some sort of online service, usually via Facebook. Many of these are well done, and a useful option for church members.

Another one which has gained some interest, but requires a little more organization — and parking space — is a drive-in service, in which attendees remain in their vehicles to receive the Word. Several area churches have given these a try, and they’ve been encouraged by the response.

It’s just another way churches are finding a way.

