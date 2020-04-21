A little improvisation ...
Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention. And while that is true in many instances, improvisation certainly can be the result too.
Doubtlessly, there is a lot of that going on as we work our way through the coronavirus situation, which has had many obvious impacts and some future, incalculable ones as well.
Closed churches are one consequence of the stay-at-home order, but most congregations have responded with some sort of online service, usually via Facebook. Many of these are well done, and a useful option for church members.
Another one which has gained some interest, but requires a little more organization — and parking space — is a drive-in service, in which attendees remain in their vehicles to receive the Word. Several area churches have given these a try, and they’ve been encouraged by the response.
It’s just another way churches are finding a way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.