A good step forward ...
Economic development is a tough sell these days for many communities. Some are better situated than others, and this may help in attracting a new business or industry to town, or prompt an expansion by an existing one, but overall this is a very competitive field.
Defiance is a good example of this.
Since taking office in 2016, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration has put forth a strong effort to attract new employers to town, and it has had mixed successes in this area.
The company “DECKED” has filled half of a new industrial spec building on the northside, B & B Molded Products has flourished on Ottawa Avenue and Credit Adjustments has opened its new headquarters near ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. However, the administration would like to do much more.
Officials have high hopes for the new Harmon Business Park next to Johns Manville’s northside plant. And some good news has arrived with a proposed site plan for a new 80,000 square-foot spec building there that will be accessed by Domersville Road. The city planning commission will consider approval of this next week.
We hope this is the beginning of some good things in the business park.
