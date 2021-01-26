Grants for granted ...
One of the things local governments have become accustomed to receiving on a regular basis in recent years is community development block grants (CDBG). But things, unfortunately, may be changing.
The CDBG program through the state actually has a number of components, in which county governments and communities can seek funds for such things as large infrastructure projects and efforts to improve local housing stock. Some of these funds are competitive, meaning they aren’t a sure thing.
However, the CDBG “formula allocation” had been a regular thing for counties and municipalities like Defiance. Village and township governments usually would ask for some of the funds through county commissioners.
Changes are now pending in Columbus that would eliminate the allocation method. Although the total amount of CDBG funding available would remain the same, according to those who administer such grants, the method for applying and awarding would be different.
If the change does happen, it won’t be a complete disaster. But the program as it stands has offered some predictable benefits for local governments.
