Lake Erie’s watershed doubtlessly has improved considerably since clean water legislation was approved by Congress in the 1970s. But challenges with algal blooms remain, with agricultural runoff identified as a major contributor to this problem — specifically, phosphorus from applied fertilizer.
The agricultural community has responded in some cases by experimenting with new methods, such as that employed in southeastern Defiance County. A monitored “two-stage” ditch was built there a few years ago, and a new phosphorus removal structure is under construction along the same farmland.
These projects are made possible with federal funding for the specific purpose of protecting the Great Lakes. By themselves, these projects won’t make a big difference, and they come at considerable cost. But they are worth keeping an eye on to see what result they will have on a smaller scale and whether they can be applied effectively over a wider area.
Most would probably agree that the algae issue is a problem worth addressing over the long haul. It will be interesting to see what methods further research and study may produce for the future.
