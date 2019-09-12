Big fire, big response ...
If you’re a first responder among the community of people whose job it is to ensure public safety, you doubtlessly understand the need to prepare for the worst. Countless hours and lots of money are spent carrying out this commitment. Thankfully, the worst scenarios occur rarely in our area, but when they do this training and expense can prove its worth.
Such was the case with a massive fire that began Monday evening at a metal recycling facility in Delta. The fire quickly grew to proportions that required the activation of a statewide emergency plan as well as the attention of more than 150 safety personnel and 30 fire departments before it was brought under control.
The fire was so big that firefighters drew water from three nearby sources, including the Delta reservoir. The varied sources were needed to ensure that fire tankers could shuttle to and from the scene efficiently and effectively.
The fire was brought under control within 24 hours, and produced some fine teamwork and cooperation among the units involved, and the public. That’s a testament to what can be done for the common good during difficult times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.