Pleasing the EPA ...
Like many professions, being a municipal water and/or wastewater official can be trying at times. Too, there is the pressure of public service that comes with such a job, but these officials also have to work within ever-changing Ohio EPA (OEPA) mandates.
In speaking openly with a local government official, you may hear them express their dissatsification with EPA mandates in unflattering terms. Indeed, they have cost communities millions of dollars, and will continue to do so. Certainly, there are public benefits to some of these, but more than one have raised questions over the years.
At present, two local communities — Archbold and Defiance — are working separately to comply with OEPA mandates requiring that trihalomethanes (THMs) be eliminated in their public water systems. Combined, these two towns will spend something north of $16 million to install granulated-activated carbon (GAC) treatment systems in their water plants that will not only remove THMs, but other impurities as well.
So the good news is that while the GAC system will satisfy the OEPA, it also will allow Archbold and Defiance to produce high quality water for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.