Quite an improvement ...
Just a few years ago Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration embarked upon an effort to improve a neighborhood on the city’s southeast side, focusing on street and park improvements.
This good idea — relying heavily on grant funds provided by the state — has been coming to fruition in recent years, but really picked up steam last year.
If you take a drive that way you’ll find a variety of improvements such as a rebuilt Karnes Avenue with new sidewalks, repaved side streets, a new walkway and, perhaps most impressively, a refurbished park between Karnes and Ottawa Avenue known as Eastside Park. The park has new playground equipment, a newly resurfaced basketball court and a new shelterhouse.
What this week’s warmer weather made apparent was that the improvements are welcomed by the public, at least based on use. This is, of course, the purpose for making these investments, and it gives the city a park system that is stronger across the board.
With these improvements — a ballfield reconstruction is still to follow there this year — Eastside Park joins some of the other city parks in terms of quality. Certainly, Defiance’s parks system ranks favorably when compared to other communities, and offers a little bit of something for just about everyone.
