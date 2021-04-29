Spending plans ...

On Tuesday, Defiance City Council again discussed what to do about a substandard South Clinton Street sidewalk between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road. Like most infrastructure considerations, funding is the big question.

One suggestion: use the $3.2 million promised to the city government from the federal American Rescue Plan approved earlier this year in Washington. This could certainly cover the estimated $400,000 construction bill, but there are lots of things on which the city could spend this money.

Officials will gladly take the federal money — as virtually everyone else will as well — but these funds are part of a big spending problem in Washington, D.C. that is growing and may soon get worse. So enjoy the good times for now as a large bill figures to come due eventually, to someone, somewhere.

