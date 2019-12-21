So, what’s next?
Your opinion on what took place last week in the U.S. House of Representatives when Democrats approved articles impeachment against President Trump may depend solely upon what political party you belong to. If you’re a Democrat, it was good, if you’re a Republican it was not.
But everyone should be asking what crime Trump actually has committed. A claim of “abuse of power” as a basis for impeachment — apparently that’s his big offense — is a bad precedent for future proceedings.
This process will end in the Senate, as it should, however, an interesting question is what comes next. Democrats probably won’t stop there, but one has to wonder what other objectionable things could come to light that haven’t already.
But whatever comes next may cast additional aspersions upon a process that appears to have been nothing more than a partisan fight. Seems like it’s time to move on.
