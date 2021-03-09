Local honorees ...

A Sunday awards ceremony turned out to be quite a special event for one of Defiance’s long-time police officers when Patrolman John Williamson was selected as the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ officer of the year for 2020.

This came as a big surprise for Williamson, who attended Sunday’s ceremony. He was there because he already had been named the VFW’s district and state officer of the year weeks before that, and was to receive his honors that day.

So when his name was called out again for the national officer award, he was “shocked,” he told The Crescent-News Monday.

Williamson’s resume includes nearly three decades of law enforcement service to Defiance, where he has served as a patrolman, detective and school resource officer, his present occupation. But his community involvement is no doubt something that qualified him for this prestigious honor.

That includes several community-oriented activities since he became a city officer in 1992 as well as helping establish the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association’s Shop With a Cop program years ago.

But Williamson wasn’t alone Sunday as Tyler Flory, a Defiance firefighter, also received the VFW’s district firefighter of the year award. Flory was hired in June 2014 and has taken an interest in promoting fire safety.

Congratulations to both. They are examples of the excellent first responders we have in Defiance.

