On current politics ...
A couple of recent news items suggests the challenges that America faces as a stew of emotions and political intrigue boils.
The first seems benign enough — a no doubt well-intentioned opinion offered by a 16-year-old girl (for some reason) before the United Nations on “climate change.” The other is the threatened attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.
That Greta Thunberg of Sweden has some passion for her subject — the environment — is admirable. But a child’s dramatic scold before the UN on a subject as complicated and unsettled as the world’s climate suggests how politically silly this debate has become.
Not long thereafter, continued threats of impeachment against President Trump turned more menacing. House Democrats recently initiated some sort of impeachment inquiry against the president, but this seems to be based on little more than what came before it. That some are diametrically opposed to Trump is beyond clear, and there is a workable option for that — elections.
The interesting thing about the impeachment talk is that the latest action by Trump to infuriate his detractors — his interaction with Ukraine — is unevenly considered. Why isn’t former Vice President Joe Biden’s interaction with Ukraine an equally important story?
Observing these two scenarios goes beyond whether this cause or that cause is conservative or liberal. It becomes more clear each day that emotions and political posturing play a disproportionate role in public policymaking and deciding weighty issues. There are probably multiple reasons why the careful consideration of facts and logic — to our detriment — are being increasingly left behind in politics. And they do not bode well for the future of our republic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.