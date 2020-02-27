Teaming with schools ...
If you talk to area employers — particularly those who employ persons with specific skills — one common concern is making sure the potential workforce pool is trained well enough to ensure that job openings get filled. In fact, this has been a topic that has received various levels of attention for the past couple decades or more.
The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation — an economic development agency funded with public and private dollars — has taken an interest in this topic for years.
And it is hoping to work with local schools in the coming months to figure out how early, and to what extent, school kids can be better trained for some of the jobs that might be found locally. This worthwhile endeavor is something the CIC is putting together as part of an effort called “workforce elevation.”
The employment world is in constant flux as new technologies come online, priorities are realigned and the workforce changes. And so, this latest effort to match skills with workers and the local economy is not the first, nor will it be the last, attempt to ensure a strong workforce in an employment environment that presents new challenges.
