The presidential election is a year away, but some may have heard more this fall about that — given the various views on President Trump and the Democratic Party candidates, as well as the stage and stakes — than their local races.
But local elections remain hugely important for voters. For one thing, elected officials and tax issues here can have an immediate impact on what goes on in our communities, where voters are more connected to things they decide at the ballotbox.
Behind the scenes, many people in county boards of elections are working hard in the run-up to Election Day on Nov. 5 to make sure voters can cast their ballots seamlessly. This process actually started weeks and months ago, but doubtlessly ramped up when early voting began on Oct. 8.
Some of this involves acquainting poll workers with new voting machines. Defiance County’s board of elections, for example, began utilizing the new machines during the May primary, but due to a light list of candidates and ballot issues in the spring, this affected only voters in Hicksville.
In November, all of Defiance County’s 33 precincts and eight polling stations will be equipped with the new voting machines to serve — potentially at least — its 25,265 registered voters. The machines — as in other counties across Ohio — have been purchased and installed with the help of considerable state funds, which only seems fair as the new devices are required.
Combined with uniform early voting hours, we believe the state’s election system is first-rate and equitable. We hope this year’s general election will help prove this point.
But this would be difficult without those who work behind the scenes all year round, and particularly during election season. Often, they remain nameless, and receive no thanks, but they deserve recognition.
