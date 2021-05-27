A fitting tribute ...

Name a person synonymous with Defiance’s history and retired Defiance College professor Randy Buchman’s name will most certainly be at the top of the list. For decades Buchman has taught students and/or imparted his vast knowledge of the area to the public.

So it’s fitting that a city park should be named for him. Thanks to Mayor Mike McCann and city council, “Buchman Park on the Glaize” is now the name of park space along the Auglaize River, between Second and Hopkins streets.

It is here that McCann is determined to build a Native American tribute, so Buchman’s recognition there is most fitting. The tribute would recognize the Native Americans who populated villages in the late 18th century in an area at the Maumee and Auglaize rivers known as “The Glaize.”

So, local history and a remarkable historian’s name are now joined in a new way.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments