Biden’s big day ....
If you’re what might be considered a traditinal Democrat, you may be encouraged, or relieved, by former Vice President Joe Biden’s fortunes in the Super Tuesday primaries. He won 10 of the day’s 14 primaries, and now leads self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders in the delegate count by 52.
Biden may not be the most dynamic candidate, his verbal gaffes are disconcerting and he has some questions of his own to answer, but he may be Democrats’ best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November.
Tuesday’s results seem to suggest that many Democrats are not prepared to accept the more radical departures favored by some of the Democratic Party candidates. If anything, this campaign has demonstrated the deep divisions between Democrats who want a more interventionist government (like Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) and those who prefer a candidate (like Biden) who sees government as more of an arbiter on issues that have concerned Democrats for years.
Unless the economy tanks, beating Trump may be difficult, but Biden may give Democrats their best hope.
