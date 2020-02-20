An ambitious plan ...
The Lake Erie watershed, most everyone probably would agree, is a precious natural resource that demands our attention and environmental stewardship. Recent algae blooms in the watershed — including one which prompted a freshwater crisis in Toledo a few years ago — add a sense of urgency.
What to do about all of this is a sticky topic that prompts a couple of key questions — what role does the farming community have in protecting the watershed and how much should the government spend on remediation efforts?
Those who’ve studied the issue attribute a considerable share of the problem to agricultural runoff — that is the phosphorus originating with farm field fertilizers and finding its way into the watershed.
The Ohio General Assembly has set aside $172 million in the state’s current biennial budget to address the matter. The key component is a voluntary program which will pay farmers to undertake certain practices to reduce phosphorus in the watershed. Some $30.3 million is available for farmers in 14 northwest Ohio counties — including all in the Defiance six-county area — to participate in these practices.
This program is well intentioned, but it has placed some additional strains on county soil and water conservation offices which are being tasked with administering it.
Whether enough farmers will choose to participate in the program to have an impact remains to be seen, as does the effectiveness of the recommended agricultural practices. The impact should be monitored closely to determine whether all the work that’s going to go into the program — along with the expense — offers some tangible benefits.
