The 2020 campaign ...
If and when Americans can again focus on the 2020 presidential election, which now is a mere six months away, one can imagine what form the political rhetoric may take.
The contestants will be Republican President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and both will have plenty of things said about them to attempt to turn voters from them.
For Trump, anything from impeachment to his reaction to the coronavirus situation will be mentioned. For the potential list we only need to review the things Democrats have accused him of during his entire first term.
For Biden, some questions that have not received the same level of media scrutiny certainly will be raised. They will range from his son’s involvement with China and Ukraine to allegations raised by Tara Reade.
Regrettably, the main campaign focus likely will fall along these lines, rather than many too long ignored. A few would include the future of Social Security, Medicare and health care; the federal government’s debt situation; and steps to restore the economy.
