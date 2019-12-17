The new standard? ...
Given the times, most Americans are now keenly aware of the word partisanship when considering politics in Washington, D.C. But it’s been this bad before; it really has. U.S. history has a few examples.
However, the standard for impeachment of a president apparently has changed. Previous attempts at this were based on pretty clear evidence of “high crimes and misdemeanors”; the one pending is not. Sure, many Trump opponents will say otherwise, and claim the president is clearly guilty of something.
The Senate isn’t going to act on any of that, however, and that’s where this effort will come to its logical end. Unfortunately, what this one-sided attempt to remove a president may do is lower the standard for impeachment, regardless of which party is holding the White House.
