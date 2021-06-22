Some local history ...

Defiance’s Preston Island — located right in the middle of the Maumee River not far from the confluence of the Auglaize River — was no doubt a happening place more than 100 years ago. That is, before the big 1913 flood swept things away.

An auditorium, restaurant, administrative building and ballfields were part of the island landscape back then, and it was all accessible by a pontoon bridge that joined near the end of today’s Island Park Avenue.

The island will never return to its active days of the past, and the latest owners — ACRES Land Trust of Indiana — would like to keep it that way. They acquired the property several years ago and want to hold it in perpetuity to ensure that it remains a natural area.

Certainly, few will complain if this is all the island’s 23.2 acres is used for in coming years. But ACRES officials say they would be willing to work with the community if anyone has some ideas for a low maintenance natural area there.

If nothing else, Preston Island will remain an intriguing part of the city’s history. And it will be interesting to see what, if anything, develops from here.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments