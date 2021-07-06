Expanding options ...
Defiance City Council likely will approve tonight the second of two ordinances that amends collective bargaining agreements with the city’s police and fire unions to expand options for attracting new hires. The amendments effectively permit police officers and firefighters to transfer into Defiance almost as if they hadn’t changed workplaces.
This is a provision that makes sense in today’s environment. Perhaps some police and firefighters would like to change their communities for one reason or another, and these amendments will make it easier for them to do so.
From the city’s standpoint, this also could increase options for putting experienced officers into some positions that aren’t drawing the interest they once did. At least where police officers are concerned, the reason may come as no surprise, given the scrutinty — often unfairly — that they have come under in recent years.
This is a good move on the city’s part. It may not resolve their concerns, but it won’t hurt.
