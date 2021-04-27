Another move forward ...
It goes without saying that the past year has been difficult for everyone in many different ways. We can say with virtual certainty that there isn’t a person today who’s life hasn’t been impacted negatively in some fashion by the coronavirus situation.
The impact on youth, for example, could be measured in many different ways. Doubtlessly one of the more disappointing impacts for them has been a cancellation of events near and dear to them, such as athletic competition, musical performances, agricultural programs or scouting.
However, with some light emerging at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, restrictions for everyone have been lessened, and while this is great news for everyone it’s particularly good for youth.
A good example is this weekend’s event planned at Defiance’s Camp Lakota where Boy Scouts from five area counties will gather for a program that will help them work on achieving search and rescue badges.
Too, the event planned Saturday — in which Scouts will receive instruction from Defiance first responders and may receive memorable equipment demonstrations — kicks off what is hoped to be a return to camp season at Lakota. That is scheduled to begin in June, and would be a welcome return to a form of normalcy for many.
