One of the lamentable aspects of the response to the coronavirus situation is that most area churches will be empty on Easter, which will be observed on Sunday.
This is not to spark a debate about whether limiting church attendance through social distancing is taking things too far, or unconstitutional, or a scary harbinger of how easily government power can be exercised in the private sector and in people’s spiritual lives. Certainly there are good reasons for observing social distancing, and at this point the decision to practice it on Sunday mornings already has been made.
But before the coronavirus situation no one would have given serious thought about the possibility of churches being empty on Easter, considered by many Christians as the most important Christian observance. Although many may not agree with the government’s response to the situation — noting, perhaps, what long-term impacts it surely will have — we trust that most officials’ intentions have been noble. Perhaps, an important lesson to learn from the situation is to appreciate the freedoms that in most any other scenario we enjoy on a daily basis.
Individual church congregations remain together in America because they rely on its members to make the whole healthy. Unfortunately, like many small businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals, churches are likely to sustain negative financial impacts during this time. But with their spiritual strength intact, we’re hopeful churches will come through this as strong as before.
