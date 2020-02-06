Iowa gets it started ...
The 21st century is a complicated time, especially when compared to earlier, more simple days in which people’s lives were not dominated by attention to the latest technological gadgets.
But when it comes to elections, technical innovations, presumably, have made vote counting and tabulating easier and more secure in some respects. This is important as the public is often skeptical about many things political — for right or wrong — including voting. However, Tuesday’s Democratic Party caucus, this presidential year’s first nominating contest, where the results were delayed, probably did nothing to enhance voter confidence or inspire confidence in new methods.
The reasons for the confusion as of this writing (Wednesday afternoon) aren’t entirely clear, and chances are someone simply over-thought things, as opposed to a nefarious action that would cast aspersions upon the results.
What we did learn initially is that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were the two most preferred candidates for Iowa’s Democratic voters. Buttigieg may be a bit of a surprise, but it’s early, and Iowa‘s winners don’t always go on to great success.
The next nominating contest is New Hampshire’s primary on Feb. 11, and hopefully things will go more smoothly there. But Iowa may be an appropriate beginning to what may be a presidential election like few others before it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.