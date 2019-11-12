Studying new ways ...
Last week, the City of Defiance held a well-composed and informative workshop in Archbold on water quality and broadband technology. For the city, the two go very much hand in hand as officials attempt to meet EPA mandates with new approaches combining new water quality measures and the latest technology in the field — perhaps through broadbend internet applications — to measure pollutants in the Maumee River watershed.
They believe knowing what is in the watershed and where it is coming from may be the easier — and cheaper — way of addresing the problem of pollutants that contribute to Lake Erie algal blooms.
Defiance’s city administrator, Jeff Leonard, who has seen the ebb and flow of EPA mandates during his long tenure in public office, gave a very good presentation on the topic. The cty’s approach is what he considers a “watershed approach.”
Certainly, the city’s interest in this is keeping the EPA at bay, and buying more time to find ways to avoid spending millions more dollars on mandates that solve basically nothing. For example, the city has spent some $40 million in recent years on an EPA-mandated long-term, plan to remove certain sewers that can empty into local waterways at certain times. Eliminating those sewers sounds like something that should be done, but the evidence that it is doing much good to remove phosphorous from Lake Erie and reduce the problem is scant. In fact, the sewers we’re talking about are believed responsible — throughout the watershed — for 1% of Lake Erie’s phosphorous load.
As many may know, the larger problem is agricultural runoff, and city officials such as Leonard have been studying this and related methods that might reduce it. Leonard said at last week’s workshop that officials want to work with the farm community to address the matter, and indeed this is the best approach.
It’s worth noting that despite all the continuing EPA mandates in the Lake Erie watershed, water quality is much better than it was several decades ago. So, yes, by all means officials should study the problem, but a return on investment should be part of the equation, as it apparently was not when EPA began forcing communities to spend millionds of dollars — which they passed on to their businesses and residents — for very little gain.
