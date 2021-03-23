The federal money tree ...
These are heady times for local governments. Many of them came out of 2020 — amidst the coronavirus situation — in very good fiscal shape, thanks to funds provided by the federal CARES Relief Act. Contrast that to the dire consequences many of them were bracing for about this time a year ago.
Defiance City Hall, for example, predicted a double-digit loss in income tax revenues. The reality was a 3.5% drop in 2020. But more crucially, the city’s general fund carryover went from $3.1 million to $4.2 million last year because officials were able to use CARES money to pay firefighter wages, which saved on day-to-day expenses.
Fast forward to passage of the federal $1.9 trillion rescue bill this month. Defiance’s municipal government, which already is doing well financially, will be given another $3.26 million; Napoleon will get $1.61 million.
Local governments aren’t exactly sure what they can spend this money on, but when they learn the protocols, they likely will have a lot of ideas.
The initial effort to assist local governments last year was meant to ensure that they survived without drastic measures. That was accomplished, but this latest influx of cash goes well beyond survival and into the realm of financial irresponsibility at the federal level. Local governments can’t be faulted for that, but a fiscal price may have to be paid by all of us at some point.
