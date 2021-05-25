A Defiance landmark ...
Name a few places that might be considered landmarks in Defiance and Riverside Cemetery would probably be at the top of the list. It’s also one of the most beautiful places to enjoy nature.
This is apparent when taking a drive by Riverside on South Clinton Street — from its old chapel and mausoleum to its veterans section and towering trees.
City workers and officials deserve much credit for maintaining this venerated place in Defiance. One reason for this is they seem to have a passion and concern for the cemetery that makes maintenance, perhaps, a labor of love.
As Memorial Day approaches, the cemetery will become a focal point for those with loved ones buried there.
And, unlike last year, a regular program of events is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday. It should again be a beautiful setting for a moving event.
