Remember the fallen ...

This Memorial Day — which will be observed Monday — may be especially poignant at a time when many Americans are getting some of their freedoms back as the coronavirus situation progresses in a better direction.

The holiday’s point is to remember those military veterans who have fallen for their country. And unlike last year, this one will again be commemorated in many places with solemn remembrance ceremonies.

This will be a nice reminder of our freedoms during tumultuous and changed times. But one thing that remains the same is the sacrifices that many are willing to make — and have made — for our freedoms.

We thank them all.

