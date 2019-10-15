Road budgeting ...
This is the time of year when just about everyone helping run an organization, a business or a municipal government is busy planning for next year — through the annual budgeting process.
At least for local governments, this might be a year in which they will be afforded a little more flexibility in setting aside funds for road and bridge projects. That’s because the state’s gas tax increased in July and will provide a full year of additional revenue in 2020.
Some of the additional money already has come in, as the tax hike began on July 1, following action by the Ohio General Assembly. Lawmakers raised the level by 10.5 cents per gallon for most people, while the tax for diesel fuel — affecting the many trucking companies who transport so much of the products everyone uses — went up by 19 cents a gallon.
The increase was a response to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) budget concerns early this year. How long this increase will make ODOT solvent is hard to say, and indeed any tax increase generally is an issue of considerable debate.
But state legislators also increased the share of the new money going to local governments. So, whether you supported or opposed the increase in fuel taxes, there’s no question the additional revenue will make local governments’ budgeting a little easier this fall.
The revenue also will give them a good opportunity to ensure that roads and bridges are kept in good shape, now and into the foreseeable future. Now that the increase is here, that benefit should be something everyone can experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.