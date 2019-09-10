A facility’s future ...
During the past two-plus years, officials at the Fort Defiance Humane Society have done a wonderful job of reinvigorating the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that they operate. But with that success, shelter officials have increasingly found themselves without adequate space for the animals. Therefore, they are contemplating an expansion, the subject of a facilities study that was discussed with county commissioners Monday morning.
A lot has yet to be decided, but humane society officials understand the difficulty of one option — building a new facility somewhere. This could cost close to $4 million, according to the study, not including a possible property purchase, and may be a non-starter for now.
Humane society officials met with county commissioners Monday to discuss the study, and plan to review it during the society’s board meeting on Sept. 18.
The humane society is not to the point where it has presented a preferred option to commissioners, who were asked Monday about the possibility of committing funds for a facilities expansion. At least one commissioner noted that as things stand they provide the humane society with a property rent free, and handle maintenance expenses. So, it is an open question whether commissioners — who also pay the humane society $25,000 to take in dogs collected by the county dog warden — would participate financially any further.
The reader can quickly understand there are many facets to this issue, which deserves careful study, because whatever decision is made figures to have the long-term in mind.
