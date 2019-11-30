A little more than nine months ago, the inconvenience that was the replacement of Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge probably seemed like a big hurdle for people whose regular routine included crossing the Maumee River at that location. Indeed, it was a major inconvenience for motorists in that it took out the main route to get from one end of town to the other.
The predictable result was much more traffic on the main detours — Baltimore Road to the west and Domersville Road to the east. These required more diligence by motorists, but unfortunately an uptick in traffic crashes — especially in the Domersville Road/East Second Street corridor — resulted, with several dozen accidents occurring along with some injuries.
However, we’re happy to note that in two days — barring some unforeseen circumstance — this vital connection between the two sides of Defiance will be restored.
As late as Friday the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) planned to open the bridge late Monday afternoon. City officials are planning a special bridge opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday to commemorate what is an important day for Defiance.
Certainly, there are — and have been — bigger problems than a closed bridge crossing. And most people weathered the inconvenience fine with a little more patience and attentiveness. But the opening is very welcome news.
The contractor — Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County — deserves credit along with ODOT officials and others who may have helped the project stay essentially on target. The original plan to open the bridge around Thanksgiving was pushed back by a wet spring, but got back on track through the company’s diligence.
As opening day nears, we’d like to say thank you for a job well done to the contractor, their subcontractors, ODOT engineers, city officials, design engineers and anyone else who played a role.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.