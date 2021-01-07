Dems in control ...
If you’re reading this you’re probably well aware that Democrats are poised to assume control of the U.S. Senate and presidency while retaining a majority in the U.S. House.
Given the times, conservatives can be forgiven for worrying what this may mean to the country, their future in it and the things they believe in. This type of concern, of course, is nothing new. One party’s control of both legislative chambers and the presidency always prompts fear among those on the losing end, and it has happened before without destroying the country.
But with a fiscal house that is way out of whack and a brave new world of standards and political posturing, the worries seem as legit as ever. As such, some conservatives have doubtlessly — and understandably — staked out lines in the sand concerning their vision for the country’s future.
Perhaps America will overcome its obstacles and become a better place as history unfolds. Certainly, conservatives won’t have to wait long to see where the Democratic Party plans to lead this country in helping write that history. And, hopefully, their fears about that direction will prove to be unfounded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.