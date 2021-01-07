Dems in control ...

If you’re reading this you’re probably well aware that Democrats are poised to assume control of the U.S. Senate and presidency while retaining a majority in the U.S. House.

Given the times, conservatives can be forgiven for worrying what this may mean to the country, their future in it and the things they believe in. This type of concern, of course, is nothing new. One party’s control of both legislative chambers and the presidency always prompts fear among those on the losing end, and it has happened before without destroying the country.

But with a fiscal house that is way out of whack and a brave new world of standards and political posturing, the worries seem as legit as ever. As such, some conservatives have doubtlessly — and understandably — staked out lines in the sand concerning their vision for the country’s future.

Perhaps America will overcome its obstacles and become a better place as history unfolds. Certainly, conservatives won’t have to wait long to see where the Democratic Party plans to lead this country in helping write that history. And, hopefully, their fears about that direction will prove to be unfounded.

