Piling on the debt ...
A few voices are now popping up about the irresponsible spending ways of the federal government. Perhaps this is because we have a Democratic Party president and the issue — like many in Washington, D.C. — has become somewhat partisan. But at least in this space this topic has been questioned before, regardless of who holds the White House.
Now comes, perhaps, the most reckless spending bill of all — $1.9 trillion total, and one surely misnamed. While some are referring to this bill as something more than a coronavirus relief bill — which it is — the legislation is just generally known as a COVID relief bill because that’s how it was first characterized.
But it’s apparent the legislation is more of a comprehensive stimulus and bailout bill, favored by those who believe the road to prosperity and other political aims is paved with government spending. We’ve gone here before of course with “stimulus” packages, and have some of the debt to prove it. (That will soon top $30 trillion if this bill is passed, by the way, with no real plan to pay back anything but the required debt service.)
More disconcerting about this legislation, however, is what it says about where our flippant fiscal thinking is going, some apparently believing — if they’re even thinking about how we pay it back — that we are protected by the fuzzy notion of “modern monetary theory.”
In addressing this, it might be helpful to ask how the exponential growth of debt in recent years can be reconciled to basic arithmetic. Debt that totaled $10 trillion in the nation’s first 232 years would seem to be different from debt that has nearly tripled from that in the last 13, with a brake nowhere on the horizon.
Amidst all the hollering these days about perceived wrongs on this or that topic, the concern of ballooning debt receives very little consideration. Can we afford to keep ignoring it?
