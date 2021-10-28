CCNO rolls along ...
If you want a local government success story look no further than the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). This is apparent with a cursory look at the jail’s financial situation.
During its meeting Wednesday, the CCNO board got an early start on next year by approving a 2022 general fund totaling $19.1 million. This is just 1.8% higher than the $18.8 million set aside for 2020.
To be sure, the CCNO budget — not unlike many local governments — has benefited significantly by the influx of federal dollars associated with the coronavirus situation.
But this is only part of CCNO’s story as the regional jail was doing well financially before the money arrived. And much of that can be attributed to very good leadership that brought the jail out of a challenging period when one of its largest members (the City of Toledo) left the CCNO partnership, taking with it much revenue.
Since then CCNO has diversified, and the fact its board could seemlessly approve next year’s budget this early speaks to its stability. This is good news at a time when criminal activity, unfortunately, is not going anywhere.
