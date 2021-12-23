To a mild winter ...
Living in the Midwest comes with some inherent inconveniences. One of them is the weather: It’s often unpredictable around the change of the season, and winters are almost certainly going to challenge those who dislike the cold and snow at some point.
As Christmas and New Year’s Day are nearly upon us, however, the bitter cold and snow are nowhere to be found in northwest Ohio. One potential drawback for some may be that a White Christmas does not appear possible this year. The forecast for Christmas Eve Day (Friday) and Christmas Day (Saturday) is a temperature of around 50 degrees and rain.
In fact, this milder winter weather is expected to remain with us up until New Year’s Day. The Weather Channel’s forecast issued Wednesday for New Year’s Eve Day, for example, predicted a temperature of 44 degrees. Thereafter, high temperatures were forecast to be closer to normal — at around freezing.
So, those wishing for a White Christmas this weekend might be a bit disappointed, but few will complain about the winter weather so far. Here’s to a mild winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.