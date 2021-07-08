A good day ...
Contrast this time of year with 2020 when it comes to community events and the differences are stark. In fact, hardly any such events were held due to the coronavirus situation, but things have rebounded well.
Defiance’s annual fireworks display was one of those events that returned this year, being held Friday at Kingsbury Park. Judging by what some city leaders are saying about the event and the pictures going around about the display, things could not have gone much better.
One of the new twists this year was allowing the public to view the fireworks from the Second Street bridge which was closed for several hours to offer this vantage point. Another was a display that allowed some fireworks to emerge from the river.
The large crowd that attended the event doubtlessly was attracted by some of the other activities that were offered throughout the day, including the Maumee Valley Car Club’s second cruise-in in downtown Defiance earlier Friday evening.
Those who helped organize the events deserve credit as do those who attended and behaved responsibly. This is just one of several community events that are truly assets to Defiance.
