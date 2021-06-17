Cooperating for safety ...
At a time when law enforcement officers are under increased scrutiny — much of it too broad and unjustified — we’re happy to note that here in northwest Ohio their level of cooperation often makes for safer communities.
Certainly, some rivalries can exist among agencies, even on the local level. But when a community’s safety depends on their cooperation, they often step up and respond. Tuesday night’s alleged robbery attempt in north Defiance was a good example.
City police were alerted of this incident shortly after it occurred at a northside business, with officers quickly responding. They were soon joined by deputies from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
The cooperation added up to the arrest shortly thereafter of four suspects whose cases are now pending in court. This type of cooperation is a reassuring thing for the community’s safety.
