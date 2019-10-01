Making the area great ....
As September turns into October, the weather begins to cool and football season begins heating up, comes the time when northwest Ohioans begin conceding that fall is indeed here and, yes, winter is just around the corner. But it’s also a time to look back on the many community and countywide events that have taken place in Defiance and the surrounding area so far this year and to recognize those who’ve made it possible.
This includes a wide range of activities — from annual events that draw large crowds like the just-completed Defiance Rib Fest to county fairs, fundraising events for a variety of good causes to colorful car shows and historical evens that commemorate, and teach about, the past.
Looking at the totality of these events, they offer a wide variety of things to do throughout our region of the country. While many of the largest events occur during the warmer summer months, more activities, of course, will continue through the fall and winter. But all of them have a common denominator — they all take a great deal of hard work, dedication and planning by many behind the scenes.
Those who choose to attend these events, usually see the end result, and it’s often something worth checking out. So, thanks to everyone who help make these things possible, and help make the area a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.