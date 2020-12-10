Quite an honor ...
Every once in awhile a person or group or team from Defiance gets to be the best in Ohio, or perhaps beyond. That has most conspicuously happened with sports teams. But now it has happened with one of the city’s police officers.
Patrolman John Williamson — who will mark 29 years with the force in March — was recently chosen for the Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars’ top law enforcement award.
Known as the Ralph Arms/Larry Thall Law Enforcement Award Emergency Service Gold Medal, this prestigious honor was given to Williamson in recognition of the good he has done not only within his department but within his community as well.
Williamson was nominated within his department for the award, and also was honored as the top local VFW winner as well as the district level winner, which made him a candidate for the top state award.
This is a great accomplishment for the community-minded Williamson, who helped establish the local “Shop With a Cop” Christmas program for kids. And it is another example of the selflessness often displayed by safety service personnel.
